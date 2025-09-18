Q3 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Boosted by Zacks Research

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE AOS opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.