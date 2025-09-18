Q4 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Lowered by Analyst

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 559,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

