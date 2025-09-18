Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 318,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

