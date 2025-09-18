Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Qorvo Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.