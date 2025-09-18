Radian Group Inc. $RDN Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 306,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 79,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 11,446.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $40,749,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,096. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

