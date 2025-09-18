Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $306.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.70 and a 200 day moving average of $263.03. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 569.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

