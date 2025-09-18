Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTBBF opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

