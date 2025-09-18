RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

