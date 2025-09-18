Reliance, Inc. $RS Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.32. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

