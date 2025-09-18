RENN Fund (NYSE:RCG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64. 17,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 8,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RENN Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RENN Fund stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.