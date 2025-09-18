Reviewing Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

Volatility and Risk

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citic has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Citic”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 248.57 $22.06 million $0.39 35.49 Citic $104.73 billion N/A $8.10 billion N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citic has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Citic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 146.55% -82.54% 16.46% Citic N/A N/A N/A

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services. The Advanced Intelligent Manufacturing segment offers automotive aluminium wheels and lightweight cast components, and chassis and body systems; mining and heavy machinery, specialized robots and intelligent equipment, new energy and cement equipment, and special materials; operates industrial Internet platform; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty steel products; chloride; explores, develops, and produces oil and magnetite; invests in coal and bauxite mining, imports and exports commodities, electrolytic aluminum, and alumina smelting; and invests in and manages power plants. The New Consumption segment provides telecommunications technology services; leases and sells satellite transponders; distributes motor and consumer products; and publishes books and digital books, as well as operates in bookstore retailing business. This segment also deals and distributes with supporting services for automotive brands; and develops agricultural science and technology, as well as engages in the brand development, manufacturing, commodity trading, agency distribution, logistics, and retail in the food and fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical products industries. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. CITIC Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CITIC Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

