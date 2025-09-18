Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVPH. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

