Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $372.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Accenture stock opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture has a 1-year low of $235.83 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

