Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $344.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.