Roth Capital Issues Positive Estimate for CRC Earnings

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on California Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. California Resources has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 269.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in California Resources by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 242.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

