Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 468 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Roxbury Financial LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

