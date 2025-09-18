Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $340.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,404,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,124,000 after buying an additional 303,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

