Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $322.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

