Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 807,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.7%

RUSHA opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

