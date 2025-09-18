S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 26 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 32 to GBX 26 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFOR. Peel Hunt cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.
View Our Latest Report on S4 Capital
S4 Capital Price Performance
S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.