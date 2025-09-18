Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, May 26th.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,336,000.12. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sable Offshore by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

