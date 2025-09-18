Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.53. 2,630,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,557,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Specifically, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 17,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $65,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 209,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $806,240.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,017,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,913. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $1,717,666.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,226,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,564.42. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter worth $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

