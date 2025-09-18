Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
