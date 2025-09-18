Scotiabank Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to $9.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

CGAU opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

