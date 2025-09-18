Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 3.1%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 293.75 on Tuesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 and a 52 week high of GBX 490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,233.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.81.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Eagle Eye Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 15th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Timothy J. R. Mason purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, for a total transaction of £37,030. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

Further Reading

