Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,871 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,873.67.
The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.
