Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Porvair stock opened at GBX 714 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 726.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. Porvair has a 12-month low of GBX 624.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 864. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Porvair will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

