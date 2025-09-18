Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Declines By 22.3%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

