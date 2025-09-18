Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Expands By 48.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,200 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MPA opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $117,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

