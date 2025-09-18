Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Expands By 48.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,200 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4%
MPA opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
