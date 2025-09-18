Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Increases By 48.7%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 356.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,025 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Fossil Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.04 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

