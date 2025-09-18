Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Expands By 25.3%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 483,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 386,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 604.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 604.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.4%

Merck KGaA stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $118.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

