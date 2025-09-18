Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 47.4%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 198,100 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenovoRx from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RenovoRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RenovoRx Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenovoRx by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 479,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

