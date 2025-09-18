Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Rises By 48.0%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,540,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,037,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,037,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 953,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

