Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Sirius XM by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

