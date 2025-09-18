Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 114,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.84.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $171,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,818.64. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,743.79. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,432,275 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,360. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

