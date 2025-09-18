SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49.

About SoFi Weekly Income ETF

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

