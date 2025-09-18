SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Position Cut by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of SPYD opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

