Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $706.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $340.37 and a one year high of $785.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Spotify Technology by 34.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

