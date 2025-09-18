Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 26,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

