Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.58, but opened at $138.35. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $138.06, with a volume of 315,334 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $339,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,238,000 after purchasing an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

