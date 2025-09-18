Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Trading 70.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) was up 70.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

