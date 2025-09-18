Strs Ohio Invests $1.37 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 121,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,262.93. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,323 shares of company stock worth $4,652,514. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

