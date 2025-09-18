Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $376.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.40.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.