Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sweetgreen worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $2,077,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE SG opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $105,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

