Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $73.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.7895.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $74.81 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

