Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $585.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $585.3333.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $425.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.02 and its 200 day moving average is $505.77.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

