Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $106.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.4737.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:TPR opened at $109.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

