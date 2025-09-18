TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Receives $151.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after buying an additional 759,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 384,518 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

