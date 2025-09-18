Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.58. 47,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 40,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Tema Electrification ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 million and a P/E ratio of 250.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

Institutional Trading of Tema Electrification ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF by 381.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tema Electrification ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tema Electrification ETF

The Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund actively invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification megacycle. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VOLT was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Tema.

