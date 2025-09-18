Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $114.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.4375.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $114.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

