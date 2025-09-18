The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMLX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.44. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

